Lioness Lauren Hemp makes cameo in Hollyoaks

England Lioness Lauren Hemp is making her acting debut as she makes a cameo in an upcoming episode of Hollyoaks.

The role will see the football star coaching Kathleen-Angel’s (played Kiara Mellor) football team.

"I can’t tell you what I replied but I shouted it down the phone! It was like a dream," she said of being called up to appear in one of her favourite shows. "I had two dreams in life and they’ve both happened in the last few weeks."

The episodes air 10 and 11 August on Channel 4.

