Kevin the Carrot returns for Aldi's 2022 Home Alone-inspired Christmas advert

Aldi has brought back its much-loved Kevin the Carrot back for its 2022 Christmas advert, which pays tribute to both Nike's 1998 World Cup advert, and classic Christmas film, Home Alone.

In the clip, Kevin is joined by his wife Katie and children, Baby, Chantenay and Jasper as they prepare for a trip to Paris, when he reads about the upcoming World Cup in December.

Then the likes of footballing legends including 'Marrowdona' and 'Roy Bean' are seen having a kickabout in the airport, before Kevin realises he's missed his flight.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

