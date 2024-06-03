Alex Jones breaks down after claiming that he was 'duped'

Alex Jones has broken down on his show, claiming that he was “duped” by someone after authorities threatened to close down his studio.

Infowars host was last in the news after aTexas judge ruled back in October that Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims who sued him over his conspiracy theories that the shooting was a hoax.

Now, he appeared on his show and broke down while speaking to listeners.

“I've been targeted for abuse. I was duped by someone. Federal files in secret have claimed that I'm committing crimes,” he said.

“This was untrue, of course... This may be my final performance.”

Jones has also recently made similar claims on Twitter/X, writing: “Breaking: Feds Attempting To Shut Down Infowars Tonight!” he wrote.

The conspiracy theorist is known for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a “hoax” – ultimately leading to civil defamation trials where he has been ordered to pay $1.5bn in judgements to the victims’ families.

He continues to make headlines, having been choked unconscious by a martial arts star live on air during a podcast recording last year.

You also probably didn’t realise that Jones released a video game at the start of 2024 – and hardly anyone is playing it .

The 2D shoot-em-up game, titled Alex Jones: NWO Wars, was released in January.

A description of the game on Steam reads: "Play the OFFICIAL Alex Jones video game! A classic arcade shooter in which you play as Alex Jones and save the world from the evil globalist plot to turn everyone into bug-eating pod-dwelling libtards!"

