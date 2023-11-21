Piers Morgan makes valid point after Andrew Tate fan calls him a 'balding idiot'

Piers Morgan has aired the first part of his eagerly awaited interview with the controversial influencer Andrew Tate and has already been deflecting abuse from his loyal fans on X/Twitter.

Morgan's interview with the former kickboxer turned outspoken influencer, who is currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and organised crime - all of which he denies, aired on TalkTV on Monday.

Amongst the many topics that the two discussed in the more than 60-minute interview, Tate was quizzed on his belief in The Matrix conspiracy, the accusations of misogyny against him and the impact his musings are having on young men.

The interview, which has already seen Morgan criticised for platforming Tate following his arrest in December 2022, has seen the veteran broadcaster trolled on social media by Tate fans.

One account called @TateNews_ challenged Morgan to "upload the part 2 u balding idiot." Morgan was quick to fire back with a very valid point that the Andrew Tate fanatic overlooked.

The 58-year-old TV presenter and journalist responded by saying: "You realise Andrew is completely bald, right?"

Morgan's clapback bizarrely got some support from Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, who is also under house arrest and awaiting trial.

Tristan wrote on X/Twitter: "Piers is a professional and very good at his job. His style produces some of the best interviews the modern world has seen. We don’t have to agree with everything he says (I don’t!) but there’s no need for name-calling. If you’re a fan of mine please be respectful @TateNews_ ."

Part two of the interview will air on Tuesday with Morgan already stating that he has asked Tate if he condemns Hamas following his support of Palestine in the conflict with Israel.

