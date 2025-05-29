Everything we know as Tristan and Andrew Tate face charges of rape in the UK

Infamous online influencers Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are facing charges of rape and other offences in the United Kingdom.

Here’s everything we know about them.

38-year-old Andrew faces 10 charges which include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, in relation to three separate women.

Tristan, 36, is facing 11 charges for offences that relate to one woman and which include rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The allegations are believed to have occurred between 2012 and 2015. Both brothers “unequivocally deny” them.

The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in January 2024, but the full details have only recently been made public.

Bedfordshire Police have put out an international arrest warrant for the pair over the allegations. They are currently facing separate allegations in Romania, which include human trafficking, trafficking of minors and money laundering.

The brothers are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of the Romanian proceedings.

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate Getty Images

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

“A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.”

They added: “However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

