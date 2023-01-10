Andrew Tate shares video montage of women saying he's great - then loses arrest appeal

A bizarre video montage of women saying how much they love, support, and had “positive encounters” with Andrew Tate just surfaced online.

However, this adoration didn’t appear to encourage the judge to set him free, as he had just lost his latest appeal.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Ameego Network, shows the women explaining why they appreciate the infamous content creator.

"He is the only person who speaks the truth," one woman can be heard saying.

"Andrew is still my great friend. He's a great guy; he would never hurt anyone," another woman says.

Additionally, a fellow woman in the video, who claims to have lived with Tate for years and years, says he "would never do anything like this."

On Tuesday (10 January), the controversial content creator and former kickboxer lost his appeal against a judge’s ruling to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days for alleged human trafficking, rape and the formation of an organised crime group.



DIICOT spokesperson Roman Bella said the Bucharest appeals court rejected Tate’s appeal, his brother Tristan and two others who were arrested in connection to the incident.

A document that delved into the judge’s reasoning for rejecting their appeal said that it was probable that they could avoid the investigation, leaving Romania to go to countries that don’t permit extradition.

While the Tate brothers appeared in court on Tuesday (10 January), Andrew was in handcuffs holding the Quran, which prompted some of his Muslim followers to hope for his release.

Other influencers such as Twitch streamer Adin Ross felt affected by his “genuine” friend Andrew’s arrest, while Joe Rogan and Dave Portnoy found it “crazy” that people didn’t want to support him.

On 29 December, the Tate brothers and two others were arrested north of Bucharest, all charged in the same case.

The four of them also challenged the arrest extension that was given to prosecutors the following day, on 30 December.

