Arts and crafts charity boosted by sale of Rembrandt etching for £225,200

A Rembrandt etching which went under the hammer as part of an auction of internet entrepreneur and philanthropist Hugo Burge’s collection has sold for £225,200.

Mr Burge, who died in 2023 aged 51, built up a collection of fine art, ceramics and handcrafted furniture which was on display in his homes at Marchmont House in the Scottish Borders and in London.

Selected works from the collection were sold at a Lyon & Turnbull auction live in Edinburgh and online on Wednesday, raising funds for the Hugo Burge Foundation.

The most valuable item in the sale, an etching from 1643 by the Dutch Old Master Rembrandt van Rijn titled The Three Trees, sold for £225,200, including buyer’s premium.

Hugo Burge died aged 51 (Colin Hattersley/PA)

The etching, widely considered to be one of the artist’s greatest landscapes, had been estimated at between £200,000 and £300,000.

An embroidered panel by renowned Arts and Crafts designer and activist William Morris titled Vine And Acanthus, from 1890, sold for £25,200.

Author and broadcaster Dr James Fox, creative director of the Hugo Burge Foundation, said: “Hugo was an astute businessman, an enlightened collector and a tireless evangelist for the arts – a man whose enthusiasm and generosity touched the lives of innumerable people and transformed the cultural landscape of the Scottish Borders.

“His philanthropic endeavours are now continued by the Hugo Burge Foundation, a charity which supports the arts, crafts and creative industries all over the United Kingdom. The proceeds from this sale will be used to advance its charitable work.

“From a childhood admiration for Ernest Gimson’s furniture to a recent delight in Japanese Imari vases, Hugo’s collecting was rooted in an eye for excellence and a deeply felt belief in creativity.”

Embroidery by William Morris featured in the sale (Stewart Attwood/PA)

Established by Mr Burge in 2019 and later renamed in his honour, the Hugo Burge Foundation offers awards, hosts events, runs courses and funds apprenticeships, providing free studios and workspaces for artists and craftspeople in the Scottish Borders.

Gavin Strang, managing director of Lyon & Turnbull, said: “Having known Hugo for many years and worked with him on several projects, Lyon & Turnbull is honoured to play a part in celebrating and developing his legacy.

“We hope the auction will encourage others to enjoy collecting and to support creative people, just as Hugo did.”