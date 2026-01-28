2025 was the year of great streaming.

From the long-awaited Stranger Things finale, to Happy Gilmore 2 and Havoc, starring Tom Hardy, there's enough on our watch lists to keep us entertained for a few months yet.

But, there's one movie in particular whose success has continued to dominate in 2026, and the momentum only keeps on building.

In fact, its proven so popular that it's now Netflix's most-watched movie of 2025, their second most-streamed of all time, and has over 518,000,000 views to show for it.

Despite being released on 20 June 2025 in the US, KPop Demon Hunters is in its 31st week of being in the top 10 charts on the streaming platform, currently sat comfortably at number four.

Netflix

The animated musical-movie, which taps into the booming K-pop genre, follows hit girl band, Huntr/x (made up of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey), who are also secretly demon hunters on the side.

The plot centres around their discovery that a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, are demons, prompting them to save the world - and their fans.

Its outrageously catchy songs, including 'Golden' and 'How It's Done' shot to the top of music charts globally, outpacing the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Benson Boone, with the movie reaching the top 10 in 93 countries within two weeks.

But, unlike many musical films, the tracks used feel authentic, not least thanks to top producers coming on board for the ride, including Teddy Park - who's been responsible for propelling Blackpink to the top of the K-Pop industry in real life.

The real-life voices behind Huntr/x have found their own success off the back of the movie Getty

But it's not just the music that's having a moment. It would turn out that since the release of K-Pop Demon Hunters, searches for trips to South Korea have grown by a whopping 40 per cent.

One top critic branded the movie a "stunning musical treat, a joy for all ages", while another noted that it's "the year’s funniest animated feature."

The good news? Netflix have already confirmed that a second movie is coming to the franchise; however, it won't be out until 2029 due to the lengthy animation process.

Just enough time to brush up on your Huntr/x karaoke.

