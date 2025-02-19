A$AP Rocky found not guilty – and his reaction with Rihanna becomes an instant meme

A$AP Rocky dove into Rihanna's arms after it was revealed he was found not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Rapper Rakim Mayers, known as A$AP Rocky, had been on trial on two felony counts in connection with an alleged incident from November 2021, where he was accused of assaulting his former friend, Terell Ephron (A$AP Relli), with a semi-automatic firearm.

The two were once members of the A$AP Mob crew during their high school years in New York, but the court was told that their friendship deteriorated after Rocky's rise to fame.

When the 'not guilty' verdict was revealed, Rocky hugged his lawyer before running towards his girlfriend, Rihanna, the mother of their two children. The 'Umbrella' singer was spotted crying and also hugging lawyers.

"Thank y'all for saving my life," Rocky told jurors as they left the courtroom.

Rocky would have faced more than 24 years in prison if he was found guilty.

Fans and followers of the case immediately shared their joy on X/Twitter, with one writing: "I’m so happy everything went their way and they got what they deserved, now time for some more Fenty promo."

One Rihanna fan, desperate for new music, jokingly quipped: "I need the judge to give Rihanna an ultimatum: Tell her to release the album or ASAP Rocky gets sent to the clink, I don't know."

Meanwhile, the internet did what they do best and meme-ified the emotional moment.

Another likened it to a wrestling match.

One brought Maury into the mix.

Others believed celebrations were in order.





Rihanna later turned to Instagram to thank God for the outcome.

Rihanna/Instagram

Speaking outside court, Rocky said: "First of all, I gotta thank God. I really wanna thank the jury for making the right decision.

"I'm so thankful this is crazy right now. I'm thankful... we're blessed to be a freeman talking to all of y'all."

