Actor Aubrey Plaza has spoken publicly for the first since the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena.

On Friday morning (3 January), Baena was pronounced dead at a home close to the Hollywood Hills and the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. A medical examiner ruled on Monday that the 47-year-old died by suicide.

In a joint statement, his wife, Parks and Recreation actor Plaza, and Baena’s family said: “This is an unimaginable tragedy.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Plaza and Baena began dating in 2011 and married in 2021, during the Covid pandemic, with an impromptu wedding ceremony to mark their 10-year anniversary.

Previously speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plaza explained that she and Baena “got a little bored one night” during the pandemic and decided to get married.

Plaza explained she found a wedding officiant online who would perform the ceremony in their garden and she “created a very quick love altar in our yard” where they got wed.

Baena was a writer and director who worked on comedies such as I Heart Huckabees and directed movies featuring Plaza, such as Life After Beth and The Little Hours.

Before her husband’s death, Plaza was due to present an award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.

In his acceptance speech after winning best director for his film, The Brutalist, Brady Corbet said: “Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

