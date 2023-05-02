Aubrey Plaza had a brutal response to Jared Leto's Met Gala cat outfit

Aubrey Plaza gave a brutal response when asked about Jared Leto's bizarre cat costume at this year's Met Gala.

The White Lotus actor walked the carpet wearing a Stella McCartney white gown with a chest and waists cutouts, embellished with silver chains for the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

She wore her hair in an updo and wore black leather gloves, and dramatic earrings as accessories.

As she made her way into the venue, the 38-year-old was asked for her opinion on Jared Leto's cat costume, as the actor and 30 Seconds To Mars singer rocked up in a mascot-like fit, in reference to Lagerfeld's cat Choupette who was beloved by the late German designer.

Initially, Leto walked the carpet in the full costume, not revealing his identity until he decided to take the cat head off to reveal his face to photographers.

"I know about the cat," Plaza said, to Variety on the Met Gala carpet when asked about Leto's feline fit.

“You know what? He took that head off way too soon. He should have kept it on for longer – it’s what Karl [Lagerfeld] would have done!" as she then left to walk the rest of the carpet.

Though Leto wasn't the only celeb who decided to rock up to the event as a cat, since Doja Cat also had a feline look with an Oscar de la Renta backless hooded sequin dress that had cat ears, as well as prosthetics.

Meanwhile, Plaza also gain the attention of fans as she flipped off the camera made her way up the carpet steps.

