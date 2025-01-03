We're officially into 2025, which means a new generation begins this year and will span until 2039 - and those born in this period will be known as Generation Beta.

Gen Beta's (or Gen B) predecessors are Gen Alpha (2010–2024), Gen Z (1996–2010), Millennials (1981–1996), Gen X (1965-1980), the Baby Boomer Generation (1946-1964) and the Silent Generation (1925-1945). Of course, it's only natural that those who came before will have many thoughts on this new era.

Much like Gen Alpha who have been dubbed as "iPad kids" due to the impact technology has had on their childhoods, Gen Beta will also grow up in a time where technology such as artificial intelligence is quickly developing, along with other additional societal factors such as the climate crisis, and population changes.

Many of Gen Beta will live to see the 22nd century and by 2035 will make up 16 per cent of the global population, according to research company McCrindle.

On social media, news of this new generation has been widely discussed, and the internet being the internet, older generations have been poking fun at the name "Gen Beta".

Here are some of the most viral responses:

"Gen Z hating on 1 day old Gen Beta in the quotes," one person said.









"Gen Z we are officially the new millennials," someone else wrote.









Another person posted: "Gen Beta kids reading ab how their parents bullied them on twitter before they were even conceived".





"Gen Z trying to give birth right now so that their babies aren’t labeled as beta," an X, formerly Twitter user reacted.





"All these charts welcoming gen Beta and putting us Millennials in the bottom half," another added.

Elsewhere, the reason most people ditch their New Year's resolutions, according to science.

