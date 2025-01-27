'Insane s***': Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk for promoting far-right politics

Bill Gates has slammed Elon Musk's political influence and shameless promotion of far-right views using his own social media platform and other avenues as "insane s***".

Musk has truly stuck his nose into world politics ever since he publicly backed Donald Trump during the US election in 2024 and appeared at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania, the first time Trump returned to the site of his failed assassination attempt in Butler.

During the election, it emerged Trump planned to appoint Musk to lead a proposed new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is now in effect since Trump's inauguration on March 20.

But since Trump's triumph was revealed in November, Musk has been meddling in the politics of other countries.

He's repeatedly attacked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour government; he's also called for Nigel Farage to step down as the leader of the Reform UK party for not being right-wing enough.

Musk has also come under fire for his involvement in German politics ahead of an election there in February and is being investigated by its Parliament for a chat he had on X / Twitter with far-right group Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel.

And fellow billionaire Gates has described his interference as "insane s***" in an interview with The Times.

Bill Gates has slammed Elon Musk's influence and promotion of far-right views as "insane s**t" / Getty Images

Gates said: "You want to promote the right-wing but say Nigel Farage is not right-wing enough... I mean, this is insane s***."

He dismissed Musk's actions and comments as "populist stirring" and said countries should not allow him to interfere with their politics and elections.

"It's really insane that he can destabilise the political situations in countries," Gates added.

"I think in the US, foreigners aren't allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren't distorting their elections."

Musk has recently denied a report claiming he told staff his social media platform is "barely breaking even".

He was accused of doing a Nazi salute on stage during Trump's inauguration too, which Musk also dismissed.

