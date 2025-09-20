Billy Monger among thousands of swimmers in Hyde Park lake festival

Billy Monger was among thousands of people to take part in a swimming festival at a lake in central London.

The former racing driver and TV star hailed the accessibility of Swim Serpentine, an open water swimming festival in Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, after his swim on Saturday.

Monger, whose legs were amputated after he was involved in a crash while racing at Donington Park in 2017, has set his sights on competing at the Los Angeles Paralympic Games in 2028.

Broadcaster Ayo Akinwolere also took part (Serpentine Swim/PA)

After his swim, the 26-year-old, from Charlwood, Surrey, said: “Today was a bit more about open water experience and spending a bit more time in the open water as I do a lot of my training in the pool.

“It was just nice to do an event where there is such a good atmosphere. As much as it is training and it serves a purpose, it is doing something where everyone has a smile on their face and is happy and excited to go out there.

“People have been training really, really hard to make it to the start line so it is a really cool thing to be a part of.”

Broadcaster Ayo Akinwolere also took part and was one of more 5,000 participants who will be taking on a variety of distances – half a mile, one mile, two miles or six miles – on Saturday as part of the annual event.