Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40 from bowel cancer, her family has said in a statement.

Known as Bowel Babe, Deborah James was known for her work on increasing awareness of bowel cancer, and her work showcased a life living under treatment for her illness.

James' work on BBC podcast You, Me and The Big C drove charity donations, and the mother-of-two made her impending death public, letting followers and fans know that she had moved into end-of-life hospice care.

"I am not brave - I am not dignified going towards my death - I am simply a scared girl who is doing something she has no choice in but I know I am grateful for the life that I have had," said James last month.



James' efforts, and straight-to-the-point documentation on the reality of living with bowel cancer helped raise millions - and her Bowelbabe fund is approaching £7m in total donations.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family," said a statement made by family members.

"Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

"Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.



"We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund.



"Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

"And a few final things from Deborah…“find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life. x"

Deborah James' death was announced on the 28th June 2022 Dame Deborah James

You can leave a donation to the Bowelbabe fund here

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.