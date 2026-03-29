Cadbury World unveils ‘world’s largest’ mini egg

Cadbury World has unveiled the “world’s largest” mini egg, dubbed the Mega Mini Egg, which will be on show for chocolate fans to view from Monday.

The 70cm milk chocolate egg, which is enchased in a speckled, pastel pink, crisp sugar-coated shell, will be on display at Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham, until Sunday April 12.

Cadbury World’s chocolatiers Claire Fielding, Dawn Jenks and Donna Pitt created the 55kg larger-than-life Easter treat over two days.

Cadbury World Chocolatiers Donna Pitt and Claire Fielding with the Mega Mini Egg (Fabio De Paola Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Fabio De Paola Media Assignments

Ms Fielding said: “After the amazing reaction to last year’s gigantic Cadbury Creme Egg, we knew we had to craft something just as fantastic for 2026.

“Cadbury Mini Eggs are another absolute favourite and a British Easter staple, so creating the Mega Mini Egg felt like the perfect next challenge.

“We took that instantly recognisable shell and chocolate centre and scaled it up into a real showstopper.

“It’s been so rewarding seeing it come to life, and we can’t wait for visitors to come and see it in person this Easter.”

As well as viewing the Mega Mini Egg, visitors to Cadbury World this Easter can take part in Freddo’s Egg-cellent Easter Show, which invites youngsters to help complete missions in an interactive stage show.