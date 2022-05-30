Candace Owens got completely owned for laughing at monkeypox vaccine

Candace Owens, the conservative influencer once hailed by Trump as being "so good for our country", has shared her opinion on the recent rise in monkeypox cases - and it didn't go well.

"I will laugh in the face of any person who lines up to get the monkey pox vaccine", tweeted Owens, adding (and this is the kicker), "because stupid is funny."

It's a bizarre stance; while we're still in the early stages of tracking the latest monkeypox outbreak, if it evolves and gets worse, the globe will be glad of access to vaccines.

It's also pretty stupid given the smallpox vaccine - which works against it - has been around for a long time and is widely taken.

Twitter being Twitter proceeded to drag her in the comments:

"Were you vaccinated against Small Pox as a child? Same vax, you're welcome.."

"I don't want you to get the vaccine either. Lol"

Another said: "Wait I thought they were 'not anti-vax, just anti this vax'."

A fourth added: "If stupid is funny then she’s fucking hilarious."

Owens is rarely far from the headlines. Just last month, she was widely mocked for her book knowledge...

Many LGBTQ+ people have chosen to distance themselves from Harry Potter author JK Rowling in recent years over her stance on trans rights, raising questions about whether you can truly separate art from the artist.

She took that separation a bit too far, however, and appeared to think it was 1984 writer George Orwell who penned the book about the boy wizard with a superiority complex.

She was also called out by former Ukrainian boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko when he made an appearance on Newsmax show 'The Balance' to speak about the state of Ukraine with Eric Bolling.

Bolling asked Klitschko what he would like to say to conservative Americans - like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens - who do not feel it is the United States' place to help Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

"There is a very popular television host, Tucker Carlson, I talked about the popular Candace Owens as well - conservatives who typically, I don't know why they are not supporting you or Ukraine but they're not," Bolling said. What do you say to those people?"

"If you are passively observing, you're part of this invasion, blood is on your hands too," Klitschko said.

