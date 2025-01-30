Jake Paul announces date he plans to retire from boxing - and it's soon

Jake Paul has spoken about when we could see him retire from boxing - and it's not as far away as you might think.

The 28-year-old has already fought a number of high-profile names, including Mike Tyson (who Paul beat by unanimous decision), and went on to be the most-streamed sporting event in history, according to Netflix.

He's also taken on Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Mike Perry to name but a few.

While there's currently speculation that he could have enticed his brother, Logan Paul into the ring following a HBO announcement for an event in March, there's a few other people on his hit list next, including Floyd Mayweather, and Conor McGregor.





But if his own plans are anything to go by, he might only have a few years to get the deals under his belt, as if his long-term goal comes into fruition, he could only have three years left in his boxing career.

“I don’t think it’ll be after winning a world title. I’m going to try and figure out how to fight in the 2028 Olympics and win gold and then I think I’ll retire,” Paul admitted on the Ring Champs podcast.

“People haven’t seen the best version of me in the ring or what I’m capable of...I think I’ve not shown that, and this next year is going to be a great way to do that.”

And he's not the only one backing his potential either.

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added: “We’ve talked about the Olympics, but I think he has a five to seven to year runway if he wants to have it with very big massive fights while becoming a champion as well."

