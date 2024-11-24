Jake Paul could fight Canelo Alvarez - but only in one scenario

Jake Paul is eyeing up his next opponent after beating Mike Tyson in the most talked-about fight of the year – and one of the biggest names in boxing, Canelo Alvarez, has been in the conversation.

Speaking after the beating Tyson, Paul said: "Canelo needs me, so I'm not even going to try and call him out. He knows he wants a payday. So, he knows where the money man is at...

"He's going to want a payday and I want to show the world all the [stuff] I've been talking about beating Canelo is true and I'll have the biggest upset in the history of boxing.

"We'll fight to really see who is the face [of boxing] because, after this event, I'm going to be claiming it."

Alvarez is the current reigning WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight world champion and the 34-year-old is still intent on defending them.

However, Alvarez did previously reveal he was open to the idea of fighting Paul – but only after he made the decision to retire.

The Mexican fighter said on the Full Send Podcast last year: “When I’m done with boxing [at the highest level], why not? Yeah, maybe.”

He also said: "I think it’s good cause what happens is other people who never watch boxing, they don’t know anything about boxing, they want to watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from another world. Maybe [I’ll take the Paul fight].”

After the Tyson fight, Paul has been called out by the likes of American boxer Ryan Garcia, while IShowSpeed has also set out his intentions to fight Paul in the boxing ring.

It comes after Paul defeated boxing legend Tyson earlier this month. Paul was declared the winner against Tyson via unanimous decision when the pair fought at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as viewers around the world watched on the live stream on Netflix.

Despite the result, Paul admitted he still had one regret about the fight.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings