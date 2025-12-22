CBS News abruptly pulled an episode of 60 Minutes just hours before its scheduled broadcast and people think it was a politically-motivated decision.

60 Minutes is a long-running investigative news television programme that delves deeply into particular stories with interviews and profiles.

On Sunday (21 December), a 60 Minutes episode titled “Inside CECOT”, which was due to report on the conditions that Trump administration deportees from the US face in El Salvador’s infamous CECOT prison, was axed hours ahead of its broadcast time.

In a post on the official X/Twitter for the programme, an editor’s note was posted which read : “The broadcast lineup for tonight’s edition of 60 Minutes has been updated. Our report ‘Inside CECOT’ will air in a future broadcast.”

But, it didn’t take long for more information on the cancellation to emerge and it appears to paint a dark picture.

The New York Times reported that it had obtained an alleged internal email sent by Sharyn Alfonsi, a 60 Minutes correspondent, to colleagues.

In it, Alfonsi claimed that Bari Weiss, the editor-in-chief of CBS News as of 6 October, appointed by David Ellison (son of close Trump ally, 81-year-old billionaire Larry Ellison), had “spiked” the programme and denied them a phone call to explain why.

Alfonsi wrote: “Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now—after every rigorous internal check has been met is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

She added that they had requested the White House’s cooperation with the story and were met with “silence”.

Further on, she warned: “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

In a statement, Weiss said: “My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be. Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason — that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices — happens every day in every newsroom. I look forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready.”

The cancellation sparked major backlash online.

“What cowardice from Bari Weiss,” one person wrote.

Another critic wrote: “This is one of the biggest scandals in the history of broadcast media.”

Someone else suggested: “I guess the free speech champions in the White House had some issues.”

“So wait 60 minutes CENSORED a story about human trafficking?

“This is outrageous,” argued another.

One person shared the since-deleted trailer for the programme and claimed, “CBS is officially a mouthpiece for the Trump administration thanks to Bari Weiss”.

Another wrote: “CBS News(max) is officially cooked. Bari Weiss killed a whole-ass network.”

indy100 has contacted the White House and 60 Minutes for comment.

