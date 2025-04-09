Fury as Trump starts exploring ways to ‘deport’ US citizens

US President Donald Trump is exploring legal pathways to 'deport' American citizens to a maximum security prison El Salvador.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the plans to look into deportation options on Tuesday (8 April) and suggested that the deportation effort would be limited to those who have committed major crimes.

The Trump administration has already arranged to send deported immigrants to Cecot mega-prison, notorious for hosting mass murderers and gang members in uncompromising conditions.

“These would be heinous, violent criminals who have broken our nation’s laws repeatedly. These are violent, repeat offenders on American streets,” Leavitt told journalists at a press briefing.

“The president has said if it’s legal, right, if there is a legal pathway to do that. He’s not sure, [and] we are not sure if there is,” she continued. “It’s an idea that he has simply floated and has discussed very publicly in the effort of transparency.”

Cecot prison in El Salvador Alex Peña / Stringer / Getty

The move would be controversial and would almost certainly face legal challenges in court. Moreover, it remains unclear what legal justification could be used to expel US citizens, as such an action would likely violate constitutional protections.

Trump told reporters on Sunday (6 April) he would be in favour of sending American criminals to prison in El Salvador after he was asked about El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele offer to take prisoners.

“I love it,” he said on board Air Force One. “If he would take them, I’d be honoured to give the. I don’t know what the law says on that, but I can’t imagine the law would say anything different… if they can house these horrible criminals for a lot less money than it costs us, I’m all for it.”

Trump finished his comment by saying he would have to see what the law says.

Check out some reactions below:





Bukele revealed in February he had offered the US, “the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system.”

He posted on X: “We are willing to take in only convicted criminals (including convicted US citizens) into our mega-prison… in exchange for a fee.”

Trump also threatened to send the “sick terrorists” targeting Tesla vehicles to the El Salvador prison. The backlash against the car company for which Elon Musk is CEO is said to be in protest to the tech billionaire’s heavy-handed cuts as he leads the Department of Government Efficiency.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla,” Trump warned. “Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”

President Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport 238 Venezuelan migrants suspected of being gang members in March.

