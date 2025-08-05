Trump claims he knows which TV host will be next to lose their job

Donald Trump is back at it with the TV host firing predictions, and this time, he's convinced Gayle King is next on the chopping block.

Previously, the president expressed his delight at Stephen Colbert's CBS late-night talk show being cancelled after 33 years on air, and it prompted him to later divulge on Truth Social that he had heard a "strong word" indicating that other late-night hosts, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, would be next.

Not holding back, Trump described them as having "NO TALENT" and added, "It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

However, it appears he has a new prediction/target, as he took to Truth Social once more on Monday to share an article from the New York Post, which reported that a source claimed King's job at CBS may be at risk due to falling ratings for her morning show and its "woke" content.

"Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!" Trump declared in his post.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, and Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The anonymous source quoted in the story gave Bob the Drag Queen promoting a book about Black historical icon Harriet Tubman on King's show as an example of the kind of "woke" content that the "audience doesn't want".

"The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings,” they explained. “The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations.”

Although in Trump's post, he claimed King used to have “belief” in him, the TV host has been critical of him over the years.

Recent instances include last March, when King was unimpressed with Trump saying his infamous mugshot was "embraced" by the Black community.

"I thought it was insulting to people of color, to paint the Black community with one brush,” King told CNN. “It made me so angry and I was so insulted by his words, he is implying that Black people have criminal problems.”

Months later in August, King made an appearance at the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago, where she said she will be voting for Kamala Harris as she is "so uniquely qualified" to be president.

This year, King slammed Trump's inauguration for a lack of diversity. "I do not see many people of color. Does anybody else besides me observe that?” King said. “I’m fascinated by why that is?”

February saw Trump become the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl - what did King have to say?

"He’s a sitting president and as we’ve seen he does what he wants when he wants," she said on the matter.

Elsewhere, Trump denies being behind Colbert firing - but then ponders which host 'will go' next, and White House's latest Trump claim has everyone asking the same thing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.