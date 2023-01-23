AI chat program passes business school exam with 'excellent' results

AI chatbots are seemingly acing school exams.

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence software from OpenAI, reportedly passed a Master of Business Administration test (MBA) at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business with "excellent" results.

However, the software didn't seem to pass maths in an exceptional fashion.

According to a research paper from Christian Terwiesch, a professor at the Wharton School of Business, ChatGPT3 has shown how the software has managed to take on "professional tasks" such as legal document preparation and software code writing.

The research was also set out to see how well ChatGPT3 would do on the MBA final exam, Operations Management.

Terwiesch noted that ChatGPT3 did a fantastic job at answering fundamental questions and provided explanations to answers that were considered "excellent."

He also said that ChatGPT3 would have gotten a B or B- grade on the test.

According to OpenAI's website, ChatGPT has the ability to change its answers to questions with a little advice from humans.

Interacting in a conversation, ChatGPT can respond to "follow-up questions, admit wrongdoings, "challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests."

Terwiesch was impressed with ChatGPT, noting that he was "overwhelmed" by the "structure" and "concise" word choice, "but the math is so horrible."

Maths wasn't the only part of the exam the AI bot had some issues with.

Terwiesch said the bot couldn't answer more "advanced process analysis questions."

A business school final exam is not the only subject to pass remarkably.

In a report from MedPage Today, ChatGPT was able to pass a US Medical Licensing Licensing Examination (USMLE), which gained a "67.6 per cent accuracy" on most answers.

ChatGPT was launched by OpenAI in November 2022 and is still in the beginning stages of its development. Still, it has become a cause for concern, especially from an educational and ethical standpoint.

The New York City Department of Education has stopped access to the chatbot, noting that it has "negative impacts on student learning and concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of content."

Elsewhere, Gmail creator Paul Buchheit also thinks ChatGPT could "eliminate" Google's "Search Engine Page," which is how they earn money.

"Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption," Buchheit tweeted.

