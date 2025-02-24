Children’s artwork to go on show digitally at Scotland’s National gallery

Children and young people will have an opportunity to see their creations displayed digitally in an exhibition at one of Scotland’s national galleries.

Your Art World will showcase their artwork at the National in Edinburgh, which is home to renowned paintings such as the Monarch of the Glen and the Skating Minister.

Young people in Scotland who are aged three-18 are being invited to use their imaginations to come up with creations which could be anything from drawings and paintings to sculptures or video.

They need to photograph their artwork and upload the image to the National Galleries of Scotland’s online gallery.

This project and exhibition truly celebrates that art really is for everyone Siobhan McConnachie, National Galleries of Scotland

A rolling display of the artworks will be shown on digital screens at the gallery during the exhibition.

Physical installations created by community and school groups who have been working with the National Galleries of Scotland over the last few months will also be on show.

Siobhan McConnachie, head of learning and engagement at National Galleries of Scotland, said: “I’m so excited and proud to be showcasing the artwork of the talented young artists of Scotland.

“The response so far has been truly inspiring and we have been so impressed with everyone’s creativity.

“We can’t wait to see what else is still to come. Your Art World is incredibly important to us at the National Galleries of Scotland as it hands over the creative process to young people and celebrates their work.

“Art has its place in every school, home and young person’s life, whether that be encouraging people to think creatively, use it as an expressive outlet or simply for some fun. This project and exhibition truly celebrates that art really is for everyone.”

New entries to the exhibition will be accepted over the next few months and will be added to the rolling display on the digital screens every month until the end of September.

Groups involved in creating physical works which will be on show include Redhall School in Edinburgh; Victoria Primary and Nursery in Falkirk; Oban High School; and North Edinburgh’s Lift (Low Income Families Together) Kids’ Club.

They have created displays which range from drawings and embroideries engaging with social issues to abstract paintings, sensory works and 3D sculptures.

The exhibition runs from May 10 until November 2 this year and is part of a wider Your Art World project, designed to inspire young people and engage them in art.

Submissions to the exhibition can be made online via https://www.nationalgalleries.org/learn/your-art-world/young-people

National Galleries of Scotland has three galleries in Edinburgh: the National, Modern and Portrait.