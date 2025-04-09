Chocolate makers create UK’s ‘biggest and heaviest’ Easter egg

An independent British chocolate brand has created an Easter egg which it claims is the UK’s biggest and heaviest.

Kent-based Cocoba made the chocolate creation, which weighs nearly 300kg and stands at 7ft tall, over about five days after many hours of planning.

It has been given the name The Good Egg because once Easter has passed, it will be melted down and turned into about 3,000 limited edition chocolate bars, with a percentage of profits supporting local charities.

The giant Easter Egg took about five days to make (JNVisuals/Cocoba/PA)

Piecing together the mammoth handiwork, which is equivalent in weight to three baby elephants, was not an easy feat, taking two attempts to get right.

On the first try, the chocolate cracked and broke when chocolatiers took it out of the mould, but on the second attempt, the egg was assembled in four pieces to make sure it would not break.

Giant Easter eggs seem to be all the rage at the moment, with Cadbury World crafting the world’s largest Creme Egg which weighs 45kg and is 3ft tall.

The egg production process (Cocoba/PA)

Cocoba is no stranger to dabbling in giant eggs, with its 2kg and 4kg Easter eggs being bestsellers.

The latest 300kg egg was born out of a product review last year which challenged the chocolate brand to go heavier for 2025.

When Cocoba founder Darren Litton saw the review, he joked the chocolatiers needed to set their sights on a bigger creation.

Mr Litton said: “We don’t take ourselves too seriously and as the experts in creating giant chocolate eggs, we all had great fun in bringing this 300kg mega egg to life.

Cocoba’s 300kg Easter egg (JNVisuals/Cocoba/PA)

“We are also passionate about making premium chocolate products with a difference, and it’s nice to be able to give something back to community by donating some of our profits. Particularly as we are aware of ongoing cost-of-living challenges and the rising price of chocolate.”

Lukasz Zajac, head chocolate engineer, said making the egg was “quite technical” because of factors including chocolate shrinking when it cools down.

He added: “It’s definitely one of my biggest achievements as a chocolate engineer.

“Darren might think twice next time, before challenging us to go bigger and better for Easter!”