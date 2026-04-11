Why has Anyma's Coachella performance been cancelled?

Coachella weekend one is finally here, and despite an ever-iconic headline set from Sabrina Carpenter on Friday (10 April) - there's already been one pretty major cancellation of the weekend.

Italian-American DJ, Anyma, was due to take to the Coachella Stage for 90 minutes with his ÆDEN set, directly after the 'Espresso' singer; but was pulled at the last minute.

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Fans were waiting for his set, due to start at midnight, when a message flashed up on screens around the stage, and over Coachella's social media pages at around 12:17am, reading: “Due to strong wind conditions affecting Anyma’s stage build, he is unable to perform. Coachella & Anyma have made this decision together with your safety as the priority. Further updates to come.”

The EDM artist, who makes up one half of duo Tale of Us, had been sharing posts of excitement on Instagram in the lead up to the festival, which is fresh off the back of a new single with Blackpink's Lisa. She was rumoured to appear alongside him during the set.

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Anyma's productions are known for being very visual, with Indio's late-night gust of winds proving challenging for such a set up.

"I'm sorry everyone. We've done everything in our control to build the show I've worked on for an entire year", he wrote on Instagram.

"Safety always comes first and we're working on a solution now."

It's not yet known if he'll find another slot over the weekend - but we've contacted Coachella for confirmation.

As of right now, he's still down to perform at the same time on weekend two.

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