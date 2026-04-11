The next two weekends are about to make or break your year, because you're either on your way to Indio, California, for Coachella, or at home getting ready for some serious FOMO.

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma are this year's headliners (marking Bieber's first real comeback since abandoning his tour in 2022), and will be joined on the lineup by the likes of Gordo, FKA Twigs, SOMBR, and HUGEL.

There's also been another surprise addition to the lineup in the form of Jack White, who has been absent from the schedule until now.

Plus, we've finally got a look at the set times throughout the weekend so that you can begin planning your schedule and ensure you don't miss some of your favourite artists.

The performances will be broadcast as they happen on YouTube via the official Coachella account, so whether you're in the heart of the desert questioning the $70 you just spent on a burrito in Indio, or streaming from home scrolling through the best fashion looks of the year; we've got you.

Here are the set times for Coachella 2026...

Weekend One: Friday

Quasar

5-7pm: Tiga

7-9pm: Deep Dish

9-11pm: Pawsa

Yuma

1-1:45pm: Sahar Z

1:45-2:45pm: Jessica Branka

2:45-3:45pm: Arodes

3:45-4:45pm: Groove Armada

4:45-6pm: Rossi x Chloé Caillet

6-7:15pm: Kettama

7:15-8pm: Prospa

8:30-9:45pm: Max Dean x Luke Dean

9:45-11:15pm: Max Styler

11:15pm-12:55am: Gordo

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Sahara

2:30-3:35pm: Massio

3:45-4:35pm: Youna

4:50-5:50pm: HUGEL

6:15-7:15pm: Marlon Hoffstadt

8-8:45pm: KATSEYE

9:15-10:20pm: Levity

10:50-11:40pm: Swae Lee

12:05-12:55am: Sexyy Red

Mojave

2-2:50pm: Novasoul

3-3:45pm: Slayyyter

4:15-5pm: BINI

5:30-6:15pm: Central Cee

6:45-7:40pm: Devo

8:10-9pm: Moby

10:35-11:25pm: Ethel Cain

11:55pm-12:45am: Blood Orange

Gobi

4-4:40pm: NewDad

5:10-5:50pm: Joyce Manor

6:15-6:55pm: CMAT

7:20-8pm: Fakemink

8:25-9:10pm: Holly Humberstone

9:50-10:35pm: Joost

11:05-11:55pm: Creepy Nuts

Outdoor Theatre

2:50-3:50pm: Tiffany Tyson

4-4:50pm: Dabeull

5:20-6:10pm: Lykke Li

6:40-7:30pm: Dijon

8:05-9pm: Turnstile

10:35-11:50pm: Disclosure

Coachella Stage

4:15-5:20pm: Record Safari

5:30-6:20pm: Teddy Swims

7-7:55pm: The xx

9:05-10:35pm: Sabrina Carpenter

12am: Anyma

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Weekend One: Saturday

Quasar

5-7pm: Joezi

7-9pm: Afrojack x Shimza

9-11pm: David Guetta

Yuma

3-4:15pm: Riordan

4:15-5:30pm: Mahmut Orhan

5:30-6:45pm: Ben Sterling

6:45-8:15pm: SOSA

8:15-9:45pm: Bedouin

9:45-11pm: Boys Noize

11pm-12:55am: Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer

Sahara

5-5:55pm: Hamdi

6:15-7:10pm: Yousuke Yukimatsu

8-8:45pm: Nine Inch Noize

9:10-10:05pm: REZZ

10:30-11:25pm: Adriatique

11:55pm-12:55am: Worship

Mojave

3-3:45pm: Jack White

4:30-5:20pm: Fujii Kaze

5:50-6:35pm: Royel Otis

7:30-8:20pm: Taemin

8:55-9:45pm: PinkPantheress

10:15-11:15pm: Interpol

Gobi

4:05-4:45pm: WHATMORE

5:10-5:50pm: Luísa Sonza

6:15-7pm: Geese

7:50-8:35pm: Davido

9-9:45pm: BIA

10:10-11pm: Morat

Outdoor Theatre

7:05-7:55pm: SOMBR

8:30-9:25pm: Labrinth

10:20-11:20pm: David Byrne

Coachella Stage

4:15-5:20pm: Jaqck Glam

5:30-6:20pm: Addison Rae

7-7:50pm: GIVĒON

9-10:10pm: The Strokes

11:25pm: Justin Bieber

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Weekend One: Sunday

Quasar

4-6pm: Jazzy

6-8pm: Joy Anonymous

8-19pm: Fatboy Slim

Yuma

4:15-5:30pm: MËSTIZA

5:30-7pm: Carlita x Josh Baker

7-8:30pm: Röyksopp

8:30-10pm: WhoMadeWho

10-11:55pm: Green Velvet x AYYBO

Sahara

6:10-7:10pm: Duke Dumont

7:25-8:25pm: Mochakk

9:05-10:05: Subtronics

10:45-11:55pm: Kaskade

Mojave

4:25-5:10pm: Little Simz

5:35-6:25pm: Suicidal Tendencies

7:10-8:10pm: Iggy Pop

8:45-10pm: FKA Twigs

Gobi

4:05-4:50pm: COBRAH

5:15-6pm: Oklou

6:30-7:05pm: Black Flag

7:45-8:35pm: Tomora

9:05-9:55pm: The Rapture

Outdoor Theatre

3-3:50pm: Juicewon

4-4:45pm: Gigi Perez

5:15-6:10pm: CLIPSE

6:45-7:40pm: Foster the People

8:40-9:40pm: Laufey

10:30-11:30pm: BIGBANG

Coachella Stage

2:45-3:30pm: Gabe Real

3:40-4:15pm: Tijuana Panthers

4:45-5:30pm: Wet Leg

6:10-7:10pm: Major Lazer

7:50-8:40pm: Young Thug

9:55pm: Karol G

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