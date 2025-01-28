A major recall of Coca-Cola products across Europe is underway after "elevated levels" of chlorate, a chemical by-product from chlorine disinfectants, was found in them.

The company has recalled cans of Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss and Tropico with production codes between 328 GE and 338 GE in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

In a statement, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said: "The recall is focused on Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where the majority of affected products have been withdrawn from sale.

"Routine testing identified that certain products contained elevated levels of chlorate.

"Independent expert analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low."

Coca-Cola has recalled a number of its products across European countries / supermimicry, iStock

An investigation has started in the UK to check products on sale there but Coca-Cola said there has not yet been any consumer complaints and had "alerted the authorities on this matter and will continue to collaborate with them".

Anne Gravett of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "The FSA is investigating if any Coca-Cola products containing 'higher levels' of a chemical called chlorate are on the UK market.

"If we identify any unsafe food, we'll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers."

Chlorate can cause iodine deficiency and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods and drinks.

