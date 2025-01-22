Trisha Paytas trying Greggs for the first time is British crossover no one expected

Trisha Paytas is one of the great rulers of the internet, and when she's not cosplaying in Trish's Tavern, she's filming mukbangs in her car.

And now her latest videos have been given a twist, because she's left California, and is currently in London for a secret project.

It's not confirmed what she's in the UK for, but speculation has included filming as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, The Masked Singer, or even Bridgerton.

Nonetheless, her content is still hitting the mark, and in her most recent uploads she's trying the best of British food, and it's the crossover we never knew we needed.

So far, her orders have included Domino's pizza, fish and chips (of which she hated the mushy peas), and British McDonald's.

However, there's one chain on her roster that no one was expecting - Greggs.

While the bakery is a British staple, the concept is slightly alien to anyone from outside the UK. But upon the request of her followers, Paytas got a delivery containing a chicken bake, and some cheese bites.



For anyone who doesn't know, a Greggs chicken bake is a square, puff pastry snack, filled with chicken in a cream sauce, and cheese - and is loved by British people.

But, things didn't start out great.

Everyone knows a chicken bake is supposed to be piping hot, but the food was cold when it arrived, not that she knew any different.

However, it could well have contributed to the outcome - and she wasn't a fan.

"No", she says after taking a single bite and shoving the pastry back into the bag. "They're cold!", she exclaims, giving the cheese bites the same treatment.

The 36-year-old adds: "This might be a fail you guys. In my mind I was thinking Costco chicken bake... I think it would be good if it was hot... I don't want to make myself sick... I think we're going to have to order McDonald's."

"Noooo I hate when u get a cold chicken bake Trish I'm so sorry on behalf of England xxx", one commenter wrote.



"This means so much to me I can't explain", another chimed in.

Someone else wrote in the comments of the video: "They actually low-key slap when they’re cold. When they’re hot they’re literally fire hot and you can’t eat it and I feel like there’s no in between."

Fans are now demanding Paytas goes to Home Bargains for a shopping haul.

Watch this space...

