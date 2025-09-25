Gavin Newsom slams 'authoritarianism' in US as 'masked men' snatch disabled boy

California Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t mince his words during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, slamming what he called "rising authoritarianism" in the U.S.

When asked if the term was exaggerated or hyperbolic, Newsom fired back: “B******* we’re being hyperbolic,” after recalling a young disabled boy who was taken by masked men outside of his sisters school.

He pointed to the lived experiences of Black and brown communities, saying, “These are not just authoritarian tendencies; these are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.”

The comment was a clear warning about the current political climate, as Newsom doubled down by saying this cannot be normalised.

