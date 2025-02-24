Who are Dan Bongino and Kash Patel – Donald Trump's new FBI directors

Donald Trump's new FBI director, Kash Patel, has already made his mark as he congratulates podcaster and commentator Dan Bongino as deputy director.

On 24 February 2025, Patel turned to his official X account to formally congratulate Bongino, describing him as "a warrior and lifelong public servant".

"His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to justice make him the ideal choice to help lead the FBI at this critical time. He’s a cops cop," he added.

Bongino, a former cop and Secret Service agent, is a Trump loyalist who previously promoted false claims about the 2020 election and other issues.

His recent appointment, which bypasses Senate confirmation, means that neither of the top two individuals leading the agency has direct FBI experience.

Meanwhile, Patel recently instructed FBI staff to hold off responding to an email from the Trump administration asking them to list their accomplishments from the previous week.

The request was part of a broader initiative led by Elon Musk to reduce the size of the federal government. Federal workers, including those at the FBI, were given a tight 48-hour window to provide this information, which led to confusion within multiple agencies.

Patel’s message advised FBI employees to pause their responses, as the agency would follow its own review procedures and seek guidance from the Department of Justice on the next steps.

"FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information," his message read. "The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses."

Here's everything we know about Patel:

Who is Kash Patel?

Kashyap 'Kash' Patel, 44, is the new director of the FBI under Donald Trump's presidency who was sworn in by US Attorney General Pam Bondi on 21 February 2025.

In his statement following the oath, Patel described his appointment as him living the "American dream" and highlighted that a "first-generation Indian" was now leading the law enforcement agency.

He also pledged a strong commitment to accountability in and out of the FBI.

President Trump described Patel as a "tough and strong" man who was "very easy to get approved".

Trump claimed one of the reasons he opted for Patel was because of the "respect the agents had for him. He will go down as the best ever at that position".

Patel was born in New York to Gujarati parents and spent part of his childhood in East Africa, before later graduating from Garden City High School in Long Island.

According to his Department of Defense profile, Patel completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond before returning to New York to earn his law degree and a certificate in International Law from the University College London Faculty of Laws.

Patel has also served as the National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI).

Patel gained recognition from Trump during his first term after becoming senior counsel to the House Intelligence Committee in 2017. His influence within Trump's circle grew quickly, and by 2019, he was appointed as a national security aide. In 2020, he took on the role of chief of staff to the Secretary of Defense.

In addition to his 2023 memoir Government Gangsters, Patel has authored two thinly veiled pro-Trump children's books.





Is Kash Patel married?

Kash Patel is currently in a relationship with country singer Alexis Wilkins, 26, who was present at his swearing-in ceremony.

The couple reportedly first met at a ReAwaken America event back in October 2022 and started dating in January 2023.

"Everything else — political — aside, this man is the most loyal, the most kind, the most caring person... I'm gonna cry," she said to reporters before Patel kissed her forehead.

She frequently shares photos of her and Patel on Instagram with her 75,000 followers.

