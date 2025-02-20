Woman begs Donald Trump for her job back after being fired by Elon Musk's DOGE

A woman affected by the mass layoffs triggered by Elon Musk's DOGE initiative has taken to Facebook, publicly appealing to Donald Trump to help her secure her job once again.

In a post reshared to Reddit, a woman by the name of Jennifer claimed to have worked for the federal government for 16 years.

She begged the US president to give her the USDA job back, after pledging her loyalty as a Trump supporter who voted "three times".

"And I still support you," she wrote, adding that she is also in favour of the Department of Government Efficiency to "get rid of wasteful government spending".

Jennifer went on to say she was let go for "performance reasons," as per her termination letter. However, she doesn't believe that to be true.

In the post that tagged Trump's Facebook page, she added that her 16 years of employment should "surely that must count for something in your eyes".





The lengthy post concluded: "I’m counting on you now to make this right too. I’m pleading with you to reinstate my employment and give me my job back. Please, Mr. President. Thank you."

Over on Reddit, however, people parked their sympathies, with one chiming in: "'And I still support you' – WTF is wrong with you people? Why does this obviously fraudulent idiot hold so much power of minds?"

Another quipped: "Do these people who plead directly to Trump, Musk or whomever really think said person is going to read their post?"

Meanwhile, a third noted: "'I’m counting on you now to make this right' – BAHAHAHAHAAA!!!!! Yeah, that’s what he’s known for! Helping people."

One person highlighted Jennifer's "'I'm loyal'" and slammed it as "pathetic and disturbing all at once."

You might also like...





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.