Former Superman actor reveals he is becoming an ICE agent

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has revealed he has signed up to become an agent for the government department U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In recent months, the Trump administration has ramped up deportations and, as such, is on a recruiting drive to hire more agents to do its bidding.

Cain, 59, who played Superman in the 90s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, took to social media to reveal he has signed up, with the caption: “JOIN ICE!! We need your help to protect [America].”

Speaking in a video, he said: “For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So, I joined up.”

In the one-and-a-half-minute clip, he also acted as a recruiter, telling people that they can earn “lots of great benefits and pay”.

“You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus,” he said, adding, “You also don’t need an undergraduate degree”.

“So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that,” Cain continued. “They need your help. We need your help to protect our homeland and our families.”

His plea comes two months after days of unrest and protests against ICE and Trump unfolded across the United States in June after a series of immigration raids across Los Angeles.

Why not read…

South Park isn’t backing down on its attacks on Trump

Donald Trump walks away from Epstein questions at the White House

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter