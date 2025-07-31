Jess Glynne , the singer behind the audio from the viral Jet2holidays TikTok trend , has slammed the White House after her song was used in an ICE deportation video.

The 2015 song “Hold My Hand” has become synonymous with the TikTok trend that has emerged in recent months, as people show the “real” side of their holidays and use the Jet2holidays audio from the ad.

The White House also partook in the trend, using the audio to back images of groups of handcuffed migrants being directed onto a plane by blurred-out Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to be deported.

The controversial clip was captioned: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!”

It has garnered a significant amount of widespread backlash, including from Glynne, who posted on Instagram: “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

She joins actor Zoe Lister (who did the voiceover), who slammed the White House for using the viral audio to help “promote their nasty agenda”.

Beyond that, many have been left angered by the flippancy with which the White House has approached the issue.

“Why the f*** was the White House even tweeting about deportation like it's a trend what layer of hell are we living in?” someone on X/Twitter asked.

Another argued: “You can’t shame the shameless.”

Someone else said: “Why the hell is the White House posting a meme using a trendy sound on a video about people being deported? What is going on in America?”

Indy100 has contacted The White House for comment, to which they responded: “There is nothing more unifying and positive than deporting criminal illegal aliens and making American communities safer. The memes will continue until every criminal illegal alien is removed!”

