An anti-MAGA ad taking aim at ICE deportations is the most powerful thing you’ll see today, as viewers dub it “brutal” but “sadly true”.

Across America, unrest has broken out in cities around the country in protest against the Trump administration ’s ramping up of immigration raids .

The demonstrations were sparked by a series of raids that took place across Los Angeles earlier this month by agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Now, a new advert by the Progress Action Fund has taken aim at the raids by cleverly shining a light on what could happen next, and citing Trump’s own words in doing so.

In the ad, a young man and woman are seen at the end of a date talking about what a nice time they had.

Just at that moment, the woman is forcibly grabbed and dragged away with a hand over her mouth by men dressed in all black, representing ICE agents. Meanwhile, the young man is held back.

An older man says, “She’s coming with us … I’m your Republican congressman. Now that we’re in charge, we’re rounding up illegals.”

The young man replies: “She was born here. She’s a citizen.”

The Republican congressman says: “I don’t care. She looks like one of them. But don’t worry, when she’s in prison in El Salvador, she’ll have lots of company.”

A quote from the US president Trump, made on 14 April, is then displayed on a black page. It reads: “The homegrowns are next”.

One viewer on X/Twitter wrote: “Coming soon to a street near you, maybe coming soon for you regardless of your status.”

Another said: “And sadly true.”

Someone else wrote: “Brutal but it might actually get the point across to those trying to ignore it!”

“Horrifying…” another called it.

