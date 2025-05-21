More disturbing Diddy images revealed as trial continues

WARNING: This article contains images and content some people may find distressing.



Images showing the extent of Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura's injuries from the alleged beating from Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been publicly released.

Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend of 11 years, has been giving evidence in the federal case against the rapper, detailing alleged disturbing experiences throughout their relationship. Ventura also testified about alleged 'freak-offs' and disclosed the amount Combs paid her as part of their 2023 settlement.

On March 5 2016, it appeared Combs beat Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles and this was captured on security cameras.

Photos appearing to show Ventura's injuries from that were presented to the jury while she was giving evidence and these images have now been made publicly available.

Cassie Ventura was allegedly left with an eyebrow gash after being assaulted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs / Department of Justice

The images appear to show Ventura with a gash on her eyebrow and bruises all over her body, including across her back and on her thigh.

Ventura is said to have taken a selfie showing bruised lips from the incident / Department of Justice

Further images seem to show Ventura wearing sunglasses to hide a black eye and her swollen lips.

Ventura is alleged to have been left with bruises following the incident / Department of Justice

More can be seen appearing to show Venutra hide injuries with hairstyling and makeup too.

Ventura is said to have hidden her injuries using sunglasses, makeup and hairstyling / Department of Justice

These photos were released soon after images were shared from the hotel room where Combs was arrested in September 2024, when federal investigators found lubricant, baby oil, ketamine, MDMA and candy inside his New York hotel.

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with five counts of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, firmly denying any claims of sexual abuse. While his legal team acknowledged he could be violent, they maintained that all sexual encounters were consensual and did not involve sex trafficking or racketeering.

The trial is expected to last around eight weeks in total. The case continues.

