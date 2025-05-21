Who is Nancy Mace - and why did she share her 'naked silhouette' during hearing?

Rep Nancy Mace (R-SC) shared an image of what she described as her "naked silhouette" during a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee hearing.

Mace is the Republican Representative from South Carolina and has been in Congress from 2021 through to the present day.



She made history as the first woman to graduate from The Citadel in 1999 and later became the first Republican woman elected to the US House of Representatives from South Carolina. She sits on the House Armed Services, Veteran's Affairs and Oversight committees and is also Chairwoman of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee on Oversight.

In February, Mace accused her ex-fiance Patrick Bryant and three other men of rape, voyeurism and other sexual abuse crimes at the expense of herself and others, reports New York Post. All four men deny the allegations against them.

During the House Oversight subcommittee meeting on Tuesday (May 20), Mace shared what appeared to be a blurry screenshot of what she claimed was her "naked silhouette" taken from a video she said was recorded without her permission.

"Freedom is not a theory," she said during the hearing. "It is the right to breathe. It is the right to dress and undress, to sleep without someone's camera filming your naked body.

"The Founders wrote liberty in parchment but hidden cameras erase it in pixels. I speak not just as a lawmaker but as a survivor."

Nancy Mace showed what she claims was a "naked silhouette" of herself during a House hearing / Getty Images

Mace said this in front of huge boards of black and white images that were claimed to be taken from a hidden camera installed in the living room of a house which showed a blurry figure. This was circled in yellow and Mace claimed this was her.

She said: "Behind me is a screenshot from one of the videos I found of myself. The yellow circle, my naked silhouette, is my naked body. I didn't know that I had been filmed. I didn't give my consent. I didn't give my permission."

Mace urged lawmakers to support legislation that brings forward more strict prohibitions on video voyeurism.

Bryant has denied all allegations against him.

In a statement, he said: "I categorically deny the false and outrageous claims made by Nancy Mace. I have never raped anyone. I have never hidden cameras. I have never harmed any woman. These accusations are not just false - they are malicious and deeply personal.



"My mistake was loving and trusting someone who later weaponised our relationship."

He claims Mace is shielding herself from legal action by accusing him in her official capacity as a lawmaker.

