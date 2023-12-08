Woman lands herself with £50k bill after sharing photo online

A woman accidentally went viral for all the wrong reasons after innocently sharing a photo of her food on social media.

The diner turned to the Chinese platform WeChat to share a photo of a menu at a popular hotpot restaurant she and a friend were visiting on 23 November.

However, the image accidentally included a QR code to order food and drinks directly to the table.

Social media pranksters then took matters into their own hands by ordering 1,850 of duck blood (a local delicacy), 2,580 rounds of squid, and 9,990 orders of shrimp paste, according to SCMP.

She soon noticed the mistake and tried to delete the image – but it was too late, as orders continued to flood the restaurant.

Fortunately, the staff did not make the customer pay the £50,000 bill and ignored any new orders placed through the QR code.

The women called the evening a learning experience and urged people to be a bit more careful when sharing things online.

Meanwhile, another diner found herself in a similar extortionate blunder when she ordered a cocktail from a famous London hotel and bar.

Lynsey and her partner were visiting the city for New Year's Eve. To celebrate the festivities she ordered a cocktail called the '18 90'.

When the bill showed up, she was mortified to learn it cost £1,890 – and it was not the name of the cocktail.

"When I discovered the cocktail I had ordered was £2,000, I showed my husband the receipt and he was furious at me," she said on TikTok. "So he left the bar. Left me on my own to deal with it. And I said to the young guy behind the bar, ‘look I’m so sorry, I had no idea it was £1,890."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.