Watch moment world's sixth-largest earthquake on record wreaks havoc on Russia

A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake has wrecked havoc on Russia (July 29) causing residents of the Kamchatka Peninsula to rush to safety as buildings shake and shatter.

The earthquake is the sixth strongest ever recorded and the largest since the 2011 earthquake that hit Japan, triggering widespread tsunami waves of up to 5m and sparking evacuation orders in Hawaii and across the Pacific.

The largest earthquake ever recorded had a magnitude of 9.5 and struck Valdivia, Chile in 1960, killing from 1,000 to 6,000 people, according to various sources.

