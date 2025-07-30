Watch as lifeguard calls for beach to be evacuated amid tsunami warnings in Hawaii

Lifeguards were seen hurrying people off a beach in Hawaii this morning (July 30) after a major earthquake near Russia triggered tsunami evacuation warnings.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit near the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and a tsunami with a height of 3-4 meters hit parts of Kamchatka.

"Hazardous tsunami waves" have been predicted by the US Tsunami Warning System within the next three hours and Hawaii has ordered the evacuation of some coastal areas.

