Hawaii is currently on high alert for tsunamis, following an 8.8-magnitude earthquake, which rocked the east of Russia today (30 July), triggering waves of 4m (13ft).

The earthquake, thought to be one of the strongest on record, struck the Kamchatka Peninsula at 7pm local time (3am ET), causing structural damage and injury to locals.

The entire West Coast of the US, Japan, and the Philippines have all also been issued tsunami warnings, with Hawaii expecting waves reaching over 10 feet high.

At time of writing, an initial wave of 4ft (1.2m) was recorded off Oahu.

"Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!", Donald Trump posted on X in response.

The mayor of Honolulu has told residents "Please take this very seriously. Get yourself as high as you possibly can" - though says authorities are yet to see "a wave of consequence".

Since then, video has emerged across social media of huge traffic jams as locals attempt to flee to higher ground.

Did Oprah Winfrey really close her private Maui road amid tsunami warnings?

One of the biggest talking points on social media right now amid the chaos, is around Oprah Winfrey, and whether a private road around her Maui estate was blocked off amid the tsunami warnings.

It's thought that the talk show host owns up to 1,000 acres of land in Maui, which plays home to a ranch which she transformed into a 21st-century farmhouse.

Maps show that a short, private road through the estate spans from the coast of Kihei, to high ground in Keokea. Without use of the private road, those trying to escape would have to drive significantly further, around by Baldwin Beach Park, and back up.

The blue line indicates the private road, the red line indicates the only other route Google Maps

Multiple social media users have documented being stuck in traffic jams, or being denied entry to the private road, which they have branded "inhumane" in such a time of crisis.

"Come on Oprah, save us", one user said in a video from their car outside the estate.

"We're stuck and a tsunami is coming, I have an hour and a half until it hits."

However, Oprah denies that the road was blocked off at all.

"As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened. Any reports otherwise are false", a spokesperson for Oprah Winfrey told Newsweek.

Other reports suggest cars are being let through the gates "50 at a time" to ensure a safe passage.

Indy100 has reached out to the local police department and Oprah for further comment.

