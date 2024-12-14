Dr Disrespect announces new place to find ‘exclusive’ content after huge Rumble deal

Dr Disrespect continues to draw in a big audience on Rumble, and now the streamer has teased a new place to find ‘exclusive’ content after agreeing a major deal with the platform.

It was announced in November that Dr Disrespect would be leading Rumble Gaming and broadcasting on the platform that aims to 'protect free and open internet' in response to cancel culture. Rumble is controversial because it continues to monetise personalities such as Russell Brand despite the allegations that have surrounded him.

Earlier this year, Dr Disrespect became embroiled in his own controversies after confirming he was banned from Twitch for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which he has since deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.

Dr Disrespect’s first live stream on Rumble was a success with tens of thousands tuning into his exclusive premium content despite them needing to pay a subscription fee.

Dr Disrespect/Rumble

This week, his followers spotted that there was a “subscribe” button on his Twitter/X account. Soon after, he updated his followers and said he’d be offering “exclusive content” to people who subscribed.

Posting about the “behind the Shades” content fans would be getting, he also said there’d be “exclusive content, behind-the-scenes chaos and pure domination, uncut”.









“You get to see what’s behind the shades, as we call it. Behind the scenes, exclusive content, HD wallpapers. I’m considering uploading full VODs, potentially. Custom edited stuff,” he wrote.

