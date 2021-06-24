Twitter users have sprung to the defence of a Scottish town after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly rejected it from a potential title for their son.

Archie, two, could have been named the Earl of Dumbarton, but Meghan and Harry turned down the moniker because it contained the word “dumb”, sources told The Telegraph.

The couple feared the title would set their first-born up for bullying or nicknames, particularly since “dumb” is a more common insult in the US, where they are now based, according to the paper.

“They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’ [and] they were worried about how that might look,” one insider allegedly said.

The reports have prompted residents of the ancient town in West Dunbartonshire to share their pride in their home, whatever the “landed gentry” might (apparently) think of its name.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Meanwhile other commentators, not from the area, offered the community their support (or sympathy):

Others took the opportunity to educate fellow social media users on the town’s history and its name’s etymology:

And others, including GB News frontman Andrew Neil, made light of the whole thing – insulting another UK town in the process:

Elsewhere, a number of people pointed out that the title Earl of Dumbarton already belongs to someone… the Duke of Sussex himself.

The Queen awarded it to her grandson in July 2018 – along with another subsidiary title, Baron Kilkeel – to mark his marriage to Megan.

Therefore, the natural heir to the earldom is his son, unless he decides otherwise (which he apparently has).

Sceptics have responded to news of the alleged snub by suggesting it was all an elaborate ploy concocted to distract attention from the Royal Family’s financial statements, which were published the same day.

All we can say is, having learned more about Dumbarton, we’d love to pay it – and its wonderful, bright people – a visit.

indy100 has contacted Meghan and Harry’s representatives for comment.