Elon Musk claimed he challenged Putin to 'one-on-one physical combat'

Elon Musk has spoken out about the war in Ukraine , claiming he challenged Russian president Vladimir Putin to a “one-on-one physical combat”.

The debate surrounding Ukraine’s future is continuing to escalate following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The US President is pushing to strike a deal with Putin and falsely claimed it was Ukraine that started the conflict all the way back in February 2022.

However Putin at the time declared Russia would be carrying out what he called a “special military operation” in the country.

Amid the turmoil, Musk’s SpaceX has provided Ukraine with access to the Starlink satellite internet service which remains vital for communication in the country. The Tesla CEO’s latest comments come as his influence in US politics continues to grow as he offers so-called “tech support” to Trump, or in other words, works as an advisor.

Back in March 2022 Musk wrote on Twitter/X that he challenged Putin to a single combat over Ukraine. And on Saturday (8 March) he reiterated this claim on social media. Writing on X this past weekend, Musk posted: “I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.”

Three years ago, Musk posted: “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat”.

After having a spat with Zelensky in the Oval Office, the world is still on edge as talks for peace continue. The Trump administration believes Ukraine’s leadership is “ready to move forward” with the demand from the US for a ceasefire process with Russia, an anonymous senior US state department official said, the BBC reports.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security advisor Mike Waltz are scheduled to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (11 March) for talks with their Ukrainian counterparts.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.