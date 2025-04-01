Elon Musk's father has one sweeping insult for Tesla protestors

The father of tech billionaire Elon Musk has slammed Tesla protestors as “bums” as stock prices continue to slump .

Throughout the US and beyond, Musk’s electric vehicle brand Tesla has been on the receiving end of backlash related to his recent controversial behaviour .

In an interview, Errol Musk spoke to Sky News about the backlash Musk has faced due to his actions as the head of the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency”, also known as DOGE , and the ramifications it has had on the sales and stock prices of Tesla.

Tesla vehicles have been vandalised and have even left some Tesla owners “rebranding” their own cars to try and prevent damage.

Musk Sr said: “To take notice of the bums that are trying to hurt Tesla by damaging cars, well that's just plain silly. Nobody does that, you know, you use your brain... and (it) tells you these people are the problem, not the car.”

Getty

He also claimed that the anger at his son is “media hype” and dismissed the unease among some Tesla investors that the business is suffering.

The South African businessman suggested that his son is doing “vital work” for US taxpayers and denied that his controversial involvement in the US government means he is overstretched.

“He’s got plenty of ability to do that. Don’t worry about it,” he said, adding: “There’s no concern there whatsoever, not at all.”

However, while some Tesla investors have called for a new CEO , Musk may soon have more time to dedicate to his main business venture as he hinted that his stint at the head of DOGE may soon be coming to an end .

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings