Everything Errol Musk said about Elon Musk in the Wide Awake Podcast

In a revealing interview on the Wide Awake Podcast, Errol Musk, father of tech mogul Elon Musk, sat down with host Joshua Rubin to discuss his relationship with his son, their tumultuous history, and the public persona of Elon.

From their rocky family fallout to controversial statements about politics and Elon's upbringing in South Africa, Errol shared candid claims about the Musk family dynamics and his views on his son’s public life.

In this conversation, Errol challenges several common perceptions about Elon, including previous claims of him being bullied at school, his son's Asperger's diagnosis, and Elon's political leanings.

Here are nine key talking points from the explosive interview:

Was Elon Musk 'bullied' at school?

Errol denied claims that Elon was bullied during his time at school. "No, he wasn't bullied," Errol simply quipped.

"From the moment he stepped foot in school in South Africa, particularly high school, it's d*** measuring," he continued, referencing that young boys were expected to play rugby and that if a child did well at school, "you get beat" by the other kids who would "wait for you after school".

"That's standard. I don't call it bullying, that's just how it is," he said.

The host hit back and said that it sounded like bullying, to which Errol argued that it was not because "they're the same size as you".





Elon Musk went to school in a Rolls Royce

Errol suggested his sons "went to school in a Rolls Royce," and they "always had a private aeroplane".

He did however suggest it wasn't easy for him to "fit in" peer groups at an "ordinary government school" when the other students didn't have those things.

"He should have gone to a private school," Errol shared, claiming that Elon didn't want to continue private education after primary school, reportedly comparing it to a "concentration camp".





'I'd never heard of Elon's Aspergers'

In 2021, during an episode of Saturday Night Live, Elon shared that he had Asperger's syndrome, a type of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In Errol's recent interview, he claimed he hadn't heard about his son's diagnosis – up until watching this episode.

'Elon's 'looking for sympathy' when he says he didn't enjoy his childhood'

Errol claimed that Elon did enjoy his childhood in South Africa.

"He says 'no he didn't' – which is not true, he's just looking for sympathy," he alleged.





The fallout between Elon and Errol

Errol claimed the pair had a fallout because his sons wanted him to stay in Los Angeles.

"When we left America in 2004, they said they never wanted to see us again," he claimed. "So we had no contact for a long time."

He alleged that for two years, Elon and his brother Kimbal stopped replying completely.

In 2016, Errol turned 70 and was invited to a restaurant in South Africa by Kimbal. When he arrived, the restaurant was closed and surrounded by black vans.

It later turned out the brothers hosted a surprise birthday party with around 50 people "from the United States," reportedly including people from Google, Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson.





Elon allegedly once called Donald Trump 'an evil guy'

During the surprise birthday party, one attendee asked Errol if he supported Donald Trump. Errol said he did which resulted in the crowd laughing and questioning why.

Once the partygoers left, Kimbal shouted at his father for his confession and Elon reportedly responded: "Look, Trump is an evil, evil guy."

After the Trump conversation incident, the family were "back to square one", and the sons became distant with Errol.





Elon 'had no choice' to join politics

The host noted that since Elon joined politics, he's become very "divisive" and "alienated a huge portion of his fan base".

"Idiots, that's fine," Errol hit back. "They're not worth anything. There are two kinds of people in the world: those who can do and those who can't do."

He added: "Getting rid of the can't dos is a very worthwhile thing to do."





Elon 'didn't mean to do a Nazi salute'

When attention turned to Elon's father's take on what some have interpreted as a Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration, Errol said: "No, no, no. Elon was so nervous getting up there. He's not good at public speaking, he's got a lot to learn on that score."

"It depends on your intelligence. The more intelligent you are, the harder it is," he claimed. "Dopes find it very easy to talk on stage."

Errol suggested he was "trying very hard to speak quickly and get off and not fumble".

In response to the arm signal, Errol said: "Elon was just nervous."

He also claimed that Elon is very "dead centre" when it comes to politics and isn't left or right-wing.





Elon's parenting style

During one segment of the interview, podcast host Rubin asked whether he believed Elon was a good father.

Errol did not mince his words and responded: "No, he hasn't been a good dad."

He then shared a deeply troubling claim, stating: "Elon’s first child died in the care of a nanny."

He then added: "If Elon hears this, he's going to shoot me or something."

It's worth noting that Elon's first child with Justine Wilson died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old in 2002. He has never mentioned the baby being in the care of a nanny.

Continuing with his criticisms, Errol suggested that Elon's wealth played a role in his parenting challenges, saying: "It was no good. They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children, each one had its own nanny….It was a weird situation."

He added: "He didn’t spend enough time with them."

Indy100 reached out to Elon Musk's representative for comment

