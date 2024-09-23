Elon Musk says he will take “anyone” to Mars – but only if Kamala Harris doesn’t win the presidential election.

Throughout the presidential race, the SpaceX founder has made clear where his political affiliations lie, hosting Donald Trump in a chaotic interview on X/Twitter and posing the question of why no one had tried to assassinate President Joe Biden and Vice-President Harris , which made the Secret Service take note .

Now, Musk has tried to win favour by telling his supporters he will take anyone to Mars if Harris does not win.

In a lengthy post on his platform X/Twitter, Musk claimed that in the space of two years, he would send five spaceships to Mars.

“We want to enable anyone who wants to be a space traveler to go to Mars! That means you or your family or friends – anyone who dreams of great adventure,” Musk wrote.

He continued: “Eventually, there will be thousands of Starships going to Mars and it will [be] a glorious sight to see! Can you imagine? Wow.”

Musk claimed the Democratic party “would destroy the Mars program and doom humanity” and suggested a “Kamala regime” would add more red tape to his plans.

“It cannot happen. Your help would be much appreciated. This is a fork, maybe the fork, in the road of human destiny,” Musk claimed.

Earlier this month, the Trump ally also suggested, “We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins”.

The ratcheting up of anti-Democratic rhetoric comes as early in-person voting in the US presidential election is underway in Virginia, six weeks ahead of election day on November 5.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings