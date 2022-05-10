Top Apple exec quits over three-day-a-week return-to-office policy

One of Apple's top execs has reportedly quit after employees were told they had to return to the office three days a week.

Director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, handed in his resignation last week according to The Verge, and he wrote in a goodbye note to staff: “I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team.”

Since the news of the mandatory in-office days came about, Apple employees have created a Slack channel for ‘remote work advocates’, which had 2,800 members.

