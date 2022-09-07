Since the Department of Justice released photos documenting some of their findings from their search of Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, allies of Trump have tried to come to his defence.

Now, his son Eric Trump is doing the same by using tidiness as an excuse to criticize the FBI.

Last Tuesday, the Department of Justice released a photo showing some files obtained at Donald's home with the words 'secret' and 'top secret' across them- indicating the former President had sensitive documents hidden in his home.

While appearing on the Fox News' show Hannity, Trump criticized the FBI for spending time 'leaking' information to the press in an attempt to discredit the organization.

"You think my father happen to leave documents all over his office floor?" Trump said. "I can tell you, my father is a very, very neat guy he doesn't leave documents staged all over an office floor."

Upon hearing Trump's reasoning for his father's innocence, people pointed out that the Department of Justice may have laid out the documents on the floor to take a photo of them.

Others mocked the former first son for his statement.









Some used old photos of Donald sitting at a messy desk to counter Trump's point.

A federal judge, appointed by Donald, approved the appointment of a special master to review the documents seized from his residence by the FBI



They will examine “the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege".

According to the New York Times, the Department of Justice found "18 documents marked as top secret, 54 marked as secret, 31 marked as confidential and 11,179 government documents or photographs without classification markings."

