Donald Trump annoyed the FBI made him look like a 'slob' in raid photo

Donald Trump is seemingly frustrated that a photo from the scene of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid made him look like a 'slob' after they reportedly spread all of his documents out on the floor.

“A lot of people think that when you walk into my office... I have confidential documents spread out all over my floor... like a slob," he laughed during an interview on Real America's Voice.

"They put them there in a messy fashion and they took a picture and released it to the public."

